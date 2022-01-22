Letter: Gorsuch’s stubborn behavior does not bode well for justice

As times seem to get worse, we really want to have some individuals and institutions that we can trust and respect. For most of my life, the Supreme Court justices have been on that list. Then I read the article saying that Justice Neil Gorsuch won’t wear a mask. He was referred to as “conservative;” instead, I would say “stupid” is more accurate. Worse than that, this justice of the Supreme Court doesn’t understand what “law” means. We have always given up some freedoms for the good of society. I can’t drive 100 mph on the Thruway; I give up that freedom for the safety of others. At the same time, I increase my own safety. Same for the mask: it tries to protect others and it also tries to protect the wearer. But Gorsuch doesn’t get that, so I think the “stupid” label is appropriate.