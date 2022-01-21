 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gorsuch could learn lessons about kindness
Arrogance is defined as behaving in an overbearing manner. Hubris describes a personality trait of excessive pride and dangerous over confidence. Justice Neil Gorsuch is guilty of both. However, his inflated sense of self-importance is of less concern than his lack of compassion and concern for his fellow man. As a lifelong appointee to the highest court in our nation, Gorsuch would do well to reflect on the wisdom of Mr. Rogers. “There are three ways to ultimate success; The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” It’s never too late to learn. It’s never wrong to be kind.

Kathleen Gerken

Hamburg

