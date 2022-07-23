Letter: GOP won the gun fight due to Dems’ ineptitude

The Democrats conceded the battle over gun controls when they accepted the Republican edict “it’s a non-starter.”

They should have stood their ground and accepted nothing less than deeper background checks and additional control of powerful rifles such as the AR 15.

While I don’t believe it would have passed, it would have been a victory since it would have given voters a chance to show their preference. The legislation that passed is useless. It funds red flag laws for states willing to accept them. The odds of red states passing gun laws are extremely low.

When we consider the Second Amendment, bear in mind that a militia, in general, is the National Guard. This militia is used at state discretion. Does this militia take their weapons home? No, they are kept in an armory. The courts should consider this when making decisions regarding gun control. If militias are regulated, why not the general public?

Having served with mental health professionals for many years, I learned that a minimal amount of people under the care of professionals are violent. The current wave of killings is attributable to the nonsense being spread on social media by radicals. While this is monitored, the volume of posts makes it easy for many to avoid being stopped.

Anthony Illos

Amherst