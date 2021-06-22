Letter: GOP wants the public to believe its fake story

Here we go again. Gear up for the inevitable GOP talking points that will utilize the word “crisis” as their next favorite talking-point in the 2022 midterms. What with all these Joe Biden generated crises at the border, national security and foreign policy debacles, health care in ruin, and of course, our wind-driven energy crisis, according to them we are doomed unless we throw the Democratic bums out and replace them with cult-like maniacal Trumpistas who will immediately impeach Biden (at least three times) and bring all their delusionary contrived crisis to a halt.

After four years of “don’t look over here” valid crises ending with Trump tossed out of office and the Democrats regaining both Houses, Biden is charged with reversing militias running amuck, helping kids in cages reunite after being separated from their families, ending skewed environment rules, events resulting from a president taking the knee to autocratic demigods to ensure safer grifting, sorting out nauseating pandering to Vladimir Putin instead of believing our own security professionals, bogus trade wars, and addressing a “fake” pandemic that has so far killed 600,000 Americans.