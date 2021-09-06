Letter: GOP supports states' rights when it's convenient

On Aug. 24, Rep. Chris Jacobs and every House Republican voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would allow the Department of Justice to prevent states from restricting voting. Republicans claim that the bill would federalize elections and erode the ability of states to oversee them.

Republicans went after states and cities that had the temerity to offer sanctuary status to undocumented people, despite the fact that these measures made their cities safer.

There were no claims of states’ rights when the Trump administration sent in unmarked officers to Portland, Ore., over the objections of both the mayor and governor. Jacobs had no problem trying to disenfranchise millions of citizens when he voted not to certify the elections of Arizona and Pennsylvania, even though those states had certified their elections as free and fair. Republicans’ claim of states’ rights is just too convenient.

Beyond this is the 15th Amendment to the Constitution which states: “1) The rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude. 2) The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”