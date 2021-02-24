 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP senators unabashedly show more fealty to Trump
Confronted with the most important decision that they will ever make, in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, 43 Republican senators succumbed to opportunism and political cowardice and voted to acquit him, ignoring the overwhelming evidence against him.

I strongly suspect that the handful of congressional Republicans with a conscience will retire or join Charlie Dent, Bill Kristol and the folks in the Lincoln Project in forming a new conservative party, leaving the GOP to unprincipled political hacks (Mitch McConnell), nonentities (Marco Rubio) and downright lunatics (Marjorie Taylor Greene). Despite McConnell’s protestations, they have shown that they are all-in loyalists in the party of Trump and the Proud Boys.

The dustbins of history await.

Joe Gerken

Buffalo

