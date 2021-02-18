Letter: GOP reaches new lows with treatment of Cheney

Oh my God. How low has the Republican Party fallen. One of their own, Liz Cheney, demonstrates the conviction of her personal values in voting to impeach the former president. God forbid anyone in the Trump party consider conscience. First her home state Republicans vote to censure her (for what? Her willingness to think?) Now so many of them want to oust her from her position of leadership (“Bad Liz, bad Liz. Must boot lick. Must kiss ring of dear leader”).