Letter: GOP politicians’ warnings reflect nonsensical views

Let me see if I got this straight. Jim Jordon, representative from Ohio, chastised Dr. Anthony Fauci for not giving a time as to when we should open up our country and start living like “free” people again, in spite of this Covid-19 pandemic. Then there is Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin who says it isn’t necessary to get vaccinated, not to mention the other rocket scientists who elected a draft dodging conman to be president of the United States. The same people who listened to that clown and in some instances where willing to inject Clorox into their system to cure this virus which has killed more than 574,000 Americans. The same people who are now refusing to get vaccinated. Amazing.