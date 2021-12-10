Letter: GOP must reject Trump so it can move forward

As the news that came out Dec. 2 that former president now in exile, Donald Trump, actually tested positive for Covid-19 days before he was taken to the hospital. And he knew it.

Now this was in accordance to his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

One has to wonder, what type of human being would do such a thing and then go about his daily routine infecting others who are around him?

When is this Republican Party going to wake up and denounce this person as a selfish, narcissistic, self-serving person that he really is?

When are they going to admit “that we made a mistake?”

I have made many mistakes in my lifetime and have always owned up to them by admitting I was wrong and apologizing. That’s the way I was brought up.

I don’t see that from this party. They keep enabling him to no end. Why can’t you say “he’s not my guy.”

I voted for George W. Bush the first time but had the courage to say that he was not my guy.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca