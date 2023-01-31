Letter: GOP must not manipulate Social Security, Medicare

As a registered Independent living in the Town of Lancaster, I’d like to make a public appeal to my Congressman Nick Langworthy and his fellow congressman from the state of Georgia, Rick Allen.

I am 53 years old and have been continuously employed since age 13, starting as a paperboy. During this time, I have contributed my share of FICA from every paycheck earned. As I age, I am trying to pay off my bills including, but not limited to, my mortgage, my children’s college tuitions and car payments, so that I may enjoy my golden years with my family. Time is priceless and I cherish every minute I get to spend with them while dreaming of our grandchildren.

With this in mind, I’d like to serve notice that I have no desire to work into my 90s as Congressman Allen suggested we all should. I need no incentive to reduce the amount of time spent working to live rather than living to work. Being a member of the middle class, I have never heard of anybody in my social/familial circle planning on working to that age. Instead, we’re all saving through 401(k)s and other retirement vehicles, including the good-faith promise that Social Security and Medicare will be there to supplement our retirement – whenever that takes place.

After hearing all of the ridiculous scare tactics about things that are going to be taken away from me, I find it incredulous that the most open and realistic threat from the GOP is not being taken seriously.

When it comes to negotiating federal budgets and governance, I implore you keep your hands off the Medicare and Social Security programs we have all paid into with our own money. These are not entitlements, but rather commitments we have made to support all Americans as we age – regardless of political party.

John Walker

Lancaster