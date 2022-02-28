Letter: GOP must finally abandon its fascination with Trump

Some of us have wondered over the last several years just what Donald Trump would have to do to lose the adulation of his minions. The answer so far has always been, “More.”

While it was always going to be difficult to prove Vladimir Putin’s direct involvement in our 2016 elections, it’s impossible not to realize that the invasion of Ukraine is unquestionably at his direction. Trump’s cozy relationship with him, and especially his recent response to the invasion surprises very few of us. More respect and more fawning praise for a dictator he has always idolized and envied.

There’s a slim possibility that a significant number of GOP politicians may finally be so appalled by Trump’s stance in this instance that they begin to distance themselves from him. Unfortunately it remains unclear if, come November, a significant number of voters will have realized that they have been wrong about the character of not only the former president but of the shameless GOP politicians who will still support him even then. The party who promoted and defended him has been tarred with the association; only through repudiating him and his most slavish and vicious enablers will the GOP and its voters ever again be able to claim the moral high ground.