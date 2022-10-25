 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP members overstay their welcome, as well

After reading the Oct. 22 letter to the editor regarding term limits for members of Congress, I totally agree and suggest those who concur contact their senators and representatives about supporting a proposal before Congress. My only concern was that, other than Richard Shelby, no other Republicans were mentioned. Let’s not forget Mitch McConnell who has served 37 years, along with Chuck Grassley,41 years, Rep Hal Rodgers, 41 years, and Rep Chris Smith, 41 years. Two Senate terms and six House terms is quite sufficient.

Steve Dombrowski

Grand Island

