Letter: GOP may have overplayed the hand it was dealt

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Rep. Kevin McCarthy declared, “This great nation can now live up to its core principle that all are created equal.” He paused, then added, “Not born equal, created equal.” Born equal. Created equal. Have it your way congressman, but the stark reality is that children are born into a world of inequality. Some are born into immense privilege. Others are born into abject poverty. Most are situated somewhere in between and learn to negotiate life’s inequities. I am not suggesting that every expectant mother needs to be a woman of means when deciding to bring a child into the world; there are other considerations such as her age and health, her support system, and her access to adequate health care. The abolishment of Roe has widened the chasm between those who have and those who have not, yet McCarthy had the audacity to emphasize the word equal.

Considering how the decision was rendered and the ramifications that will now ensue, this word is highly inappropriate. How are we equal when a woman in New York State can readily access an abortion with impunity while an impoverished woman in Mississippi finds herself without the funds necessary to travel across state lines to receive the same reproductive health care as her blue state counterpart? Where was equal representation when the Supreme Court was stacked by a president who attained power with less than half of the popular vote? Moreover, how are we equal when we have a system that permits an elite few to render a decision that disproportionately affects the poor?

There will be a day of reckoning. McCarthy and his fellow Republicans will discover that they enjoyed a pyrrhic victory. The projected elephant stampede in November will be blunted by the mobilization of various reproductive rights groups. Democrats may even hold the Senate.

Now, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the engineer of the current make-up of the Supreme Court, faces another daunting challenge: the onslaught of women voters from all walks of life who will race to the polls as if their lives depend on it. In some dire cases, their lives just might.

Theresa Desmond

Buffalo