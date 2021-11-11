Letter: GOP, like Democrats, must rein in extremists

So, moderate Democrats teamed up with moderate Republicans (and their extremist fringe) to send a message to progressives in the Buffalo mayoral race: We do not want to go to the far left in our politics here in this city. In order to accomplish this, they had to write in Mayor Byron Brown’s name, a method more difficult to coordinate, rather than just filling in a circle next to the candidate’s name.

So, what does this tell us?

It doesn’t just say that people oppose socialist ideas, some that we already institute (Social Security, unemployment insurance, etc.). I believe this is a clear message that moderates are getting sick and tired of extremist philosophies. We’re getting sick of the “squeaky wheels” that spout ideas that are untenable, unaffordable, and not good for the majority.

Don’t get me wrong, some of the progressive ideas out there I believe are very good, such as in battling climate change, and holding corporations and the super wealthy accountable in paying their fair share of taxes. However, progressives need to “slow their roll.” And that message was clearly sent in this election.