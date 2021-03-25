Letter: GOP is sliding down slippery political slope

After the presidential election in November, the Republican Party has been flung into an inter-party “civil war.” The struggle between “Trumpism” and true conservative values have left many of its members in a place where they must decide to follow their traditional values or be in the “cult of one man.”

While our country struggles with a pandemic and the economic issues associated with it, President Biden and Democrats have devised a bill to help Americans deal with these key issues, and Republicans would rather rant about “cancel culture.” Whether it be Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, GOP pundits rant while Democrats act.

What has happened to this once proud political party? Have they completely flipped out? What do they stand for anymore? We all know what they stand against, but will they ever stop complaining and start behaving rationally again? This is what happens when politicians become more concerned in pandering to the extremist tea party folk, who are nothing more than professional malcontents. They are not happy unless they are miserable … and have something to complain about.