A party that produced statesmen like Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan now has as its standard bearer a congenital liar and sociopath responsible for an attack on the very center of our democracy, not out of any concern for the nation or its institutions, but rather his own fragile ego. How sad the history of the once proud GOP now includes such reprehensible characters like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, George Santos, Josh Hawley and a host of other MAGA miscreants.

The party that once stood for law and order now advocates widely for the elimination of funding for the Justice Department and FBI to satisfy some misguided notion that both have been weaponized against the GOP and that the same laws don't apply to them that the rest of us must abide by. If the Republican Party continues down this path of self destruction, they will be included on the scrap heap of forgotten American political parties, such as Federalists, Whigs, and Dixiecrats to name a few. We can only hope that sanity somehow returns to steer the party away from mass destruction.