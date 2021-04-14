Letter: GOP is misunderstood on American Rescue Plan

I get a laugh how President Biden and his supporters justify the American Rescue Plan by claiming that 70% of Americans support it. Well of course they do! Who is going to turn down the opportunity to have free money deposited into their accounts or a gift check in their mailbox? Who are the 30% that don’t support it? Those who are not going to receive it, or people like me who realize that there is no such thing as a free lunch.

The GOP was never against this entire package. They were in favor of a trimmed down plan. There are millions of Americans who rightfully deserve and need that money for their wellbeing. No argument there. What the Republicans were against was people whose incomes were not economically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic receiving this windfall.

There were many people who continued to work from home without any interruption to their income, retired people on pensions, people who were already on unemployment and incarcerated felons who all got a piece of this extravagant pie. I read an article in The Buffalo News claiming that many people were going to invest that money in the stock market since they didn’t really need it for their day to day living. I will be donating much of mine.