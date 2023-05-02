A recent letter in this space from a prominent local businessman, party benefactor, and former ambassador should put to rest any doubts as to whether the Party of Lincoln remains a viable conservative and national security entity.
Citing a visit to the cemetery at Normandy, the writer recalls approvingly the matchless leadership of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Winston Churchill in defeating the forces of fascism and genocide. Having been there myself, I couldn’t agree more strongly.
Where he loses me, however, is after dismissing the current and previous presidents, he praises the governor of Florida and one of its senators as alternatives for the party’s nomination. Really? The former took time off from his war against Donald Duck and school librarians when he opined that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was merely a “territorial dispute.” The latter came up with a proposal that Medicare and Social Security should be subject to congressional renewal every five years, thus placing them in the hands of the same congressional clowns who are refusing to raise the debt limit and thereby putting the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury in doubt.
If this is the best they have to offer, isn’t it about time that we consign the GOP to the dustbin of history, along with its ancestors, the Whigs and Know-Nothings?
Alan Camhi
Amherst