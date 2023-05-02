Where he loses me, however, is after dismissing the current and previous presidents, he praises the governor of Florida and one of its senators as alternatives for the party’s nomination. Really? The former took time off from his war against Donald Duck and school librarians when he opined that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was merely a “territorial dispute.” The latter came up with a proposal that Medicare and Social Security should be subject to congressional renewal every five years, thus placing them in the hands of the same congressional clowns who are refusing to raise the debt limit and thereby putting the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury in doubt.