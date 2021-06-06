Letter: GOP has morphed into a bunch of loyalists

When I gave four years of my life to serve this country, including one year in a combat zone in Southeast Asia 50 some years ago. I took an oath to “protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.”

Obviously this doesn’t pertain to the Republicans of today. This is not the Republican Party that I once belonged to. From being fiscally responsible, small government, respecting law and order including the rights of others. The party of Lincoln has morphed into a cult that renders its loyalty to a pathological lying, draft dodging, narcissistic, bigoted, grifting loser who squats on a mountain of cheeseburgers at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

They won’t or can’t accept the truth.

Example: 1) The election was stolen. 2) The attack on our Capitol was no big thing. So let’s just “move forward”, and forget about it.

Not to mention the crazies out there like Matt Gaetz who is advocating an arm rebellion if they don’t get their way. And his partner in crime – that other looney tune Marjorie Taylor Greene, comparing wearing masks with the Holocaust.

When is the madness going to end?

When are the Democrats going to wake up?