I couldn’t help but be amused by the “Biden is too old!” mantra that the right have been chanting on TV, social media and political cartoons (like Steve Kelley’s in The Buffalo News, June 3), when their “top guy” is morbidly obese, hates exercise, eats like a 12-year-old with a credit card of his own, and there’s petabytes of video of him tripping over the English language. (One example was when he confused the word origins with oranges. Remember that?)

Now they may say there are other candidates. There are, but they are running against Donald Trump like he’s a problem they want someone else to take care of. A great strategy if you want a Cabinet position, a bad one if you wish to be president. Just ask the 2016 GOP primary roster how well it worked for them.

The right should remember what Chaucer said (unless it’s too woke for them,) “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Larry Schultz

Springville