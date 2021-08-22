Letter: GOP, Democrats differ on politicians’ behavior

Of course I am disappointed with the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the toxicity surrounding the whole situation.

However, I am more than disappointed with the fact that our ex-president had more sexual harassment allegations against him, made disgusting remarks in the media, allegedly paid off accusers … and got away with it.

What can we do? How are the evangelicals and the “more pure than thou” conservatives able to accept this?

Why are Republicans so prepared to “circle the wagons,” while Democrats are so eager to “throw theirs under the bus?”

We must act. But how?

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park