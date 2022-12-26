Letter: GOP continues to use misleading language

“Political Correctness” (aka common decency) has been a GOP bugbear for decades. To that has recently been added “wokeness.” The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word “woke” as “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Fifty years ago the first sustainable investment efforts were made. Now ESG investing (environmental, social and corporate governance) is entirely mainstream.

No wonder the GOP considers being “woke” to be not only the new existential threat to their party, but at the same time its salvation, since it provides new red meat for the slavering electorate it has cultivated. It should surprise no one that the Party of Trump is horrified to see that a growing number of Americans are finally becoming aware of and concerned about teaching to their children the real history of America (as opposed to the myths older Americans were taught). Social justice simply cannot coexist with current GOP dogma nor with the contortions necessary to justify its many new, equally virulent strains of Trumpism.

The few modest gains made in social justice and the defense of the Earth over the last several decades by people of conscience are anathema to the basic tenets of the modern GOP: “The end justifies the means;” “Nothing personal, it’s just business;” and “I’ve got mine, and I don’t share.”

Soon-to-be-President DeSantis has sponsored the W.O.K.E. Act in Florida (“Wrongs to our Kids and Employees), which will further restrict teachers from teaching all but GOP dogma. As the obvious choice to continue Trump’s legacy, he is merely the latest GOP demagogue to use his party’s masterful perversion of the English language to mislead voters.

John Nelson

Kenmore