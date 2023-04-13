Imagine receiving the phone call that a shooter with a military-type rifle was in the school, mall, or theater currently occupied by your child.

Thousands of American families experience this terror at an ever-accelerating rate. How does this continue?

Well, it appears that my fellow Republicans have concluded thus:

The fun of shooting 30 to 40 tin cans or targets without reloading easily outweighs the lives of our precious children.

The multi-clip AKs are the weapon of choice by these murderers. Funny, how our local sportsman can go afield with a mere handful of shells to feel confident in enjoyment of their sport.

How, then, do you vote for a candidate that ignores your children’s lives? I’m a lifelong registered Republican. But now the GOP has completely lost reason in favor of gun lobby payouts.

Republicans are no longer rational … nor are they electable.

Joseph N. Weiss, PhD

Clarence