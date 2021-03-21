Letter: GOP angst over Cuomo seems ironic, post-Trump

The definition of sexual harassment is “unwanted and repeated (r-e-p-e-a-t-e-d) sexual advances.” From what I’ve been gathering on the Andrew Cuomo case there’s been no repeating after being told stop and no retaliation after it happened. Key parts of sexual harassment. Otherwise guys could be sued for asking a woman out. Cuomo has the same problem most 50-year-old people do, they still think of themselves as a 25-year-old catch. He sees a cute female and thinks “Whoa! A cute lady! Let me turn on the charm.” and the lady thinks “Whoa! It’s like my dad’s hitting on me.”