Letter: Goodell proposal suggests the complicated solution

I have never seen a better example of the old saying, “They can’t see the forest for the trees.” As I understand from the article in Saturday’s Buffalo News, the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council and its seven-member government agencies will try to come up with a solution to the perceived problem of pedestrians trying to cross Goodell Street from where it begins at the end of Route 33 (or Kensington Highway) to where it ends in the city at Main Street. No doubt there will be many studies from these entities that will require millions of dollars in changing the existing pattern of the street, and perhaps other streets as a result of the pattern change, to accommodate those that are having difficulty crossing four lanes of one way traffic.