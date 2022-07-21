Letter: Goodell is off on opinion about electric bus benefits

Assemblyman Andrew Goodell stretches himself into contortions to prove that the future of the Cummins Engine plant is the most important issue on a table crowded with global warming, kids’ health and state costs.

First of all, as the excellent editorial he is responding to pointed out: 1. We ignore global warming at our peril; 2. New York state is requiring that all school buses be electric by 2035.

Goodell offers a highly specific-seeming analysis of just how electric buses are going to increase global warming. I don’t buy it.

Yes, New York relies on out of state fossil fuels right now, but that’s rapidly changing. According to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the state’s grid must be 70% renewable by 2030, and 100% emissions-free by 2040. That means electric buses running on clean power.

CNG is just fossil fuel, and hydrogen takes an enormous amount of energy to refine, and requires platinum, principally mined in South Africa.

The relative cost of running electric vehicles is dropping dramatically as the price of oil skyrockets, and is expected to remain high. Electricity prices have only increased slightly. Plus, there’s the low maintenance costs of electric vehicles.

Fossil fuel emissions are not healthy for children, or adults either. Making school buses electric improves public health. Meanwhile, as The News’ editorial pointed out, the costs of global warming are astronomical.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw