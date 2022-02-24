Letter: Good side of an accident revealed through kindness

On a very windy and cold Saturday my wife and I went to a University at Buffalo basketball game. Walking on the sidewalk my wife tripped and hit her face on the sidewalk, even though I was holding her hand. She had been distracted by the extreme cold and wind. She began to bleed profusely. On the way to the car a woman asked if we needed help. She led us towards a police car and walked the rest of the way herself. Several officers came and a man stopped by who was a physician. A woman police officer was especially helpful.

They proceeded to call for an ambulance which I followed to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital (MFSH). My wife received quite prompt care even though they were very busy. They quickly ordered a CAT scan. My wife was treated kindly by a nurse, doctor and other personnel. This emergency room was very efficient compared to other experiences which I have had.

My point is that there is much kindness in the world but we often hear of the negative instances. My many years at UB have shown me that UB personnel will be extremely helpful as the need arises plus UB has an excellent academic program.

Wayne Anderson

Orchard Park