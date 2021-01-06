 Skip to main content
Letter: "Good riddance" to Trump presidency
Letter: "Good riddance" to Trump presidency

Our family’s dearly loved pediatrician was but a young physician in residence when present at my birth. As I grew older, whether during visits to his office on Amherst Street or while making a house call to our home in Eggertsville, his gentle and calm bedside manner was always hopeful and reassuring.

Decades later, he proffered the same kindness and comfort to my children when they were ill. On his visit to discharge my young son from Children’s Hospital after a tonsillectomy, the good doctor smiled and made a pithy statement that I have routinely quoted, when appropriate, over the past four decades. With Joe Biden’s inauguration a scant weeks away, I will quote him once again: “Good riddance to bad rubbish!”

Bruce Mitchell

East Aurora

