Letter: Good reason to continue highlighting Trump mess

On June 28, I read one of the most disturbing letters to the editor that I have ever seen. Why, the writer of that letter asked, does the media continue to talk about Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government? That is ancient history. The writer, in effect, was saying, who cares if Trump incited domestic terrorists to beat the daylights out of hundreds of cops and to attempt to murder the vice president so Trump could install himself as dictator? That doesn’t help me pay the bills with inflation running rampant. Well guess what? That was the same attitude so many German voters had when they voted Adolf Hitler into power.