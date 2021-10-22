Letter: ‘Good Old Days’ had a lot that seems lacking today

A recent “My View” compared life today vs. a bygone era. The writer itemized many of the things that we have today that make life so much easier. The conclusion was that life is better today, and the Good Old Days weren’t really that good. I strongly disagree with that opinion.

I also grew up in a house with no central heat. Dad would go down to the woodshed each night and fill up an old galvanized sprinkling can with kerosene for the heater in the living room. Our bedrooms had no heat, so we slept under a “feather bed” (full bed top pillow) to stay warm. We were quite comfortable and of course saved tons of money because of low energy costs. How can you beat that?

The phone was in a booth down the street on the corner next to the grocery store. No monthly fee. We were lucky in that Grandma and Grandpa had a 9” B&W TV in their flat downstairs, so we had entertainment that many of our neighbors lacked.

Living in the Fruit Belt, we had no plow service. The car was put up on blocks in the garage for the duration of the Winter. Another cost savings.