For many years Buffalo has had a reputation for excellence in banking. This industry has been a primary contributor to both financing and employment in the Western New York region.

During the last three years, banks have been challenged by Covid-19, inflation, supply chain fractures, labor issues, regulatory matters, and political unrest.

The May 2023 review of banks by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has recorded 4,672 FDIC-insured regional banks in the U.S. During the last three years, only three banks have failed. Thus, 99.9% of the banks survived the economic challenges listed above. This observation of bank survival is in opposition to repetitive dire reports of the banking industry by the media (e.g., TV, print, Internet and radio).

The failure of the three banks in 2023 has been the focus of a hearing by the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Banking, several hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Finance (all hearings are available for viewing on YouTube), written reports by state and different federal bank regulators (available on the Internet), and ongoing investigations by other Federal institutions.

On March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was closed by bank regulators of California due to the lack of liquidity and solvency. The collapse was characterized in a review by the Federal Reserve as a “textbook case of mismanagement.”

At the time of closing, SVB had 31 FDIC citations titled: “Matters Requiring Immediate Attention” (MRIA). Of these citations, 30 had not been remediated (closed) one year after they had been issued. MRIA arises from a Record of Examination (i.e., report card) that identifies shortcomings of the bank (e.g., liquidity, risk, management, loans, data protection, investments, and cybersecurity).

Benjamin Franklin noted that one bad apple could spoil the entire bushel. Paraphrasing this quote, a reviewer observes that it takes numerous banks many years of arduous work to build the trust of their clientele. In contrast, it took SVB, with assets of more than $200 billion, only 36 hours to collapse, fuel widespread fear, and launch a contagion that has negatively impacted hundreds of FDIC-insured banks. SVB was a bad apple.

John Pauly

Amherst