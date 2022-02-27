 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Goldman has it right: Keep cars off Ring Road
Acclaimed local historian and author Mark Goldman hit a home run with his recent Another View column, “Don’t allow cars back on Delaware Park’s Ring Road.”

“Automobiles have no place on Ring Road,” he wrote and “any thought of returning cars to it ought to be summarily dismissed.”

I wholeheartedly agree with Mark, and I was ecstatic when Mayor Byron W. Brown closed Ring Road to vehicular traffic at the start of the pandemic when the park was filled with walkers, runners, bikers, roller blades, families pushing children in strollers or dog walkers.

Whomever is considering reversing this decision, please stop for the safety of us who use this amazing road in the heart of our city and in the beautiful park designed by Fredrick Law Olmsted.

Prior to the road being closed I was riding my bicycle when a car, traveling faster than the road’s speed limit, was so close that its mirror nearly hit my bike. I survived one near fatal bicycle accident nearly 30 years ago, so I know how dangerous it is out there. Bikers and others traveling around Ring Road should never have that worry.

Automobiles have no place on Ring Road.

Michael Billoni

Grand Island

