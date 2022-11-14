Letter: Golden rule also applies to dedicated service workers

As the holiday season fast approaches us, we’re reminded to demonstrate gratitude to our loved ones. Often, that same gratitude is not extended to those in the service industry.

Being a long time retail worker myself, I’ve bore witness to the chaos and heightened emotions that go hand-in-hand with the fourth quarter of the year. There are shoppers begging for the hot new toys, scrambling for the last turkey in the freezer and wrapping paper being torn into metallic confetti. Essentially, stores become glorified three ring circuses.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 155 million Americans shopped during Black Friday last year alone. While customers of grocery and retail stores may experience the pressure of holiday planning, employees are feeling the stress too. The public often disregards these workers as doing a job “anyone could do.” But consumers need to examine their attitude and behavior towards employees who are just trying their best to satisfy their customer’s experience. The norm shouldn’t be breakdowns in the breakroom and employees smiling while being personally insulted and berated over menial issues.

Staff members are dealing with longer hours, larger capacities of people and shorter order times. At a store level, personnel are not in charge of policy, what the store has in stock, or staffing issues. We are human beings who deserve to be treated as such. Just keep common decency and empathy in mind when you go to fulfill your shopping in the holiday circus this year.

Molly Coller

Buffalo