Letter: Going to all-electric fleet makes sense for Buffalo

There is every reason for Buffalo’s Department of Public Works to back transition to an all-electric fleet. While the per vehicle price tag may be higher, electric vehicles, without all the moving parts of gasoline-powered cars and buses, require little maintenance. Electricity is a cheaper fuel than gasoline, which is also subject to the volatility we see at the pump.

The more electric vehicles, the more drastically air pollution will drop, improving the heart and respiratory health of all, but especially of people in the poor neighborhoods crisscrossed by major roads.

In the big picture, burning gasoline creates the greenhouse gases that have resulted in our current code red climate emergency. Fully one third of greenhouse gases come from the transportation sector.

With EVs, investment in charging infrastructure is critical. Gov. Kathy Hochul must allocate at least $15 billion to climate initiatives that could include building and upgrading charging stations across the state.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw