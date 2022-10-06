Letter: Going all electric is harder than politicians may believe

To the Sept. 28 author on how efficient electricity will be to heat homes and buildings, it’s not easy rebuilding the grid to accommodate all the added demand. This past summer how many times did we hear of rolling blackouts due to the heat? What strain on the system do you think more demand will cause? It’s easy for politicians to make statements on upgrading, but being a former lineman for Verizon who worked alongside power lineman, believe me when I say politicians don’t have a clue.