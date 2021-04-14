Letter: God Squad provides insight guidance on religious topics

As a 100-year-old devout Roman Catholic I look forward each week to reading Rabbi Gellman’s column in the God Squad of The Buffalo News. I’m overwhelmed with awe to see how much he knows about my faith. I have also learned much about Judaism. When he wrote with the late Father Tom Hartman I learned more about our Jewish brothers and sisters and our two faiths. We live in a crazy world of darkness and God is the answer to our problems when He commands us to love one another. Believers and unbelievers can learn much by reading the God Squad.