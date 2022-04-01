Letter: Go geothermal for Kleinhans’ sorely needed renovations

Buffalo’s magnificent Kleinhans Music Hall needs repairs, as The News’ recent editorial called for and as we were reminded in the column by Alan Pergament: “WNED-TV’s documentary on Kleinhans reminds Western New Yorkers what a special place it is,” March 21). As an exemplar of beautiful design in the 1930s, it deserves to be an exemplar of renovation solutions today.
Specifically, I’m thinking about one of its needs – a new boiler. Instead of locking the building for decades into a system requiring fossil fuels, the building should use the most climate-friendly and efficient method of heating and cooling: a geothermal heat pump system.
Geothermal heat pumps run on electricity and warm or cool a building by using the constant, moderate temperature beneath the ground as a reservoir from which they exchange heat or cold.
As a case study for a landmark building, look to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. As part of the Cathedral’s recent renovation, the archdiocese decided on a geothermal heat pump system as the least disruptive to its historic structure, as well as being very cost-effective.
Geothermal systems are also excellent for home use. Legislation is pending in Albany to give consumers incentives for geothermal installations. I applaud Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera for sponsoring the bills, and I urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to signal her support.
Sharon Murphy
Buffalo