Letter: Go geothermal for Kleinhans’ sorely needed renovations

Buffalo’s magnificent Kleinhans Music Hall needs repairs, as The News’ recent editorial called for and as we were reminded in the column by Alan Pergament: “WNED-TV’s documentary on Kleinhans reminds Western New Yorkers what a special place it is,” March 21). As an exemplar of beautiful design in the 1930s, it deserves to be an exemplar of renovation solutions today.

Specifically, I’m thinking about one of its needs – a new boiler. Instead of locking the building for decades into a system requiring fossil fuels, the building should use the most climate-friendly and efficient method of heating and cooling: a geothermal heat pump system.

Geothermal heat pumps run on electricity and warm or cool a building by using the constant, moderate temperature beneath the ground as a reservoir from which they exchange heat or cold.