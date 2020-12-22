Letter: Go further than renaming school buildings after Blacks

It is misleading to imply that school-aged Black Niagarans or adult Niagarans for that matter must “scramble for the names of nonwhite contributors.” Naming a building for a local Black American is not the panacea that improves enthusiasm about learning to the extent that emotional engagement between teachers and Black students will produce positive academic or life outcomes. It is misguided to suggest that this specific lack of symbolic capital causes Black students to feel dejected about their school experiences.

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, murals on Main Street, the Doris Jones Family Resource Center, as well as several streets (most recently the intersection of Main and Ontario streets was designated as John “Spider” Martin Way) have been renamed to honor the contributions of local Black citizens.