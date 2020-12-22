Letter: Go further than renaming school buildings after Blacks

It is misleading to imply that school-aged Black Niagarans or adult Niagarans for that matter must “scramble for the names of nonwhite contributors.” Naming a building for a local Black American is not the panacea that improves enthusiasm about learning to the extent that emotional engagement between teachers and Black students will produce positive academic or life outcomes. It is misguided to suggest that this specific lack of symbolic capital causes Black students to feel dejected about their school experiences.
The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, murals on Main Street, the Doris Jones Family Resource Center, as well as several streets (most recently the intersection of Main and Ontario streets was designated as John “Spider” Martin Way) have been renamed to honor the contributions of local Black citizens.
I am not saying that renaming a school or schools is a bad idea. I think it is a fantastic and long-overdue proposal. There are many Black Niagaran legacies worthy of such a tribute. Dr. Charles B. and Alice C. Hayes were a power couple in the 1940s. Charles was a graduate of Howard University Medical School, Niagara Falls’ first Black medical doctor and an adviser to the Niagara Falls Boys Club. Alice, his wife, was a graduate of Hunter College, a social worker for the City of Niagara Falls, and the organizer of the Niagara Falls-Buffalo Chapter of the Links.
However, if the goal is to alter the power dynamics of education to be more inclusive, then historically accurate class materials, challenging assignments, innovative instruction methodology, diverse hiring in school administration and a heterogeneous board of education is what will have a greater impact on the student community than just changing the monikers of school buildings.
Sharon Bailey
Niagara Falls