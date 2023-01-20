Letter: Go Bills, bring home an Oscar for your fans

As this year’s final curtain draws closer, our Buffalo Bills need to find a way to add consistency and apply solid fundamentals to stay on track for an Oscar-winning finale. The probability of bouncing back against a higher seed in the quest for the coveted trophy is not impossible but, highly improbable. Yes, we all know that a win is a win but in the end, only one team gets invited to the podium to lift the iconic sterling-silver prize which ironically enough was designed by a man named “Oscar” Riedner. Stick to the script and we just might have that chance to join you on the red carpet when you, the Buffalo Bills, bring home that Oscar.