Letter: Go ahead and cast a vote for Walton in November

I am writing for those who hesitate to vote for India Walton. First, Buffalo needs a change, simple as that, given our levels of poverty that the current mayor has not addressed. Second, Walton has many advisers, so don’t worry that she hasn’t been in political office before – her heart is in the right place and she has enough life experience. Third, the current mayor clearly sold himself to the wealthy of Buffalo, with charges of corruption added on. This is too obvious to need elaboration. Finally, her “democratic socialism” is democracy plus caring for all in “society;” there is nothing wrong with that. And we don’t need propagation of fear trying to control our vote.