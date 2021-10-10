 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Go ahead and cast a vote for Walton in November
0 comments

Letter: Go ahead and cast a vote for Walton in November

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I am writing for those who hesitate to vote for India Walton. First, Buffalo needs a change, simple as that, given our levels of poverty that the current mayor has not addressed. Second, Walton has many advisers, so don’t worry that she hasn’t been in political office before – her heart is in the right place and she has enough life experience. Third, the current mayor clearly sold himself to the wealthy of Buffalo, with charges of corruption added on. This is too obvious to need elaboration. Finally, her “democratic socialism” is democracy plus caring for all in “society;” there is nothing wrong with that. And we don’t need propagation of fear trying to control our vote.

Paul Zarembka

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News