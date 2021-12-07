Letter: Global vaccination should be the focus

In recent days, the rise of Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant has spurred renewed talks of government shutdowns. While government shutdowns may have been required to slow the spread before vaccines became available, local shutdowns now are unnecessary and would further exacerbate the supply chain crisis. According to a Gallup poll, 75% of U.S. adults reported being vaccinated in September, and 55% of parents of 12-to-15-year-olds have reported their child is at least partially vaccinated. The vaccines have been made readily available to those who have a desire to vaccinate in the United States with an additional 5% of the U.S. adults indicating intent to vaccinate. For unvaccinated individuals, the hospitalization rate due to Covid-19 is 0.89%. For vaccinated individuals the hospitalization rate is even lower (0.01%).
Government officials argue that the only way to end the pandemic is to achieve national immunity. This hides the fact that to truly defeat the virus global immunity must be achieved to reduce transmission and mutation. Currently only 44% of the global population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and countries like Congo have less than 1% of the population with their first dose. Given the statistically low risk associated with infection, availability of vaccines in the U.S., and the low global vaccination rates, the government should focus on achieving widespread global vaccination instead of local shutdowns which are guaranteed to negatively impact consumers, workers, and businesses alike by halting production, creating shortages, and further increasing prices.