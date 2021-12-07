Letter: Global vaccination should be the focus

In recent days, the rise of Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant has spurred renewed talks of government shutdowns. While government shutdowns may have been required to slow the spread before vaccines became available, local shutdowns now are unnecessary and would further exacerbate the supply chain crisis. According to a Gallup poll, 75% of U.S. adults reported being vaccinated in September, and 55% of parents of 12-to-15-year-olds have reported their child is at least partially vaccinated. The vaccines have been made readily available to those who have a desire to vaccinate in the United States with an additional 5% of the U.S. adults indicating intent to vaccinate. For unvaccinated individuals, the hospitalization rate due to Covid-19 is 0.89%. For vaccinated individuals the hospitalization rate is even lower (0.01%).