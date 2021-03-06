Letter: Giving state assessments is key to gaining insights

The new Commissioner of Education petitioned the Federal Department of Education for another year exemption to the requirement for annual testing. What’s wrong with this decision? First, almost everyone (except the teacher union) is in favor of all students returning to the classroom. If it’s safe for students to attend in-person learning, why wouldn’t it be safe for children to take a test for a few hours? Makes no sense.
Students are tested frequently by teachers, sometimes even daily. Can anyone really believe an additional few hours of testing can be detrimental to a student’s social and emotional well-being – hogwash!
What does “equitably and fairly administered” mean? Is the commissioner saying school administrators and teachers are not competent to administer tests that they have been giving for multiple decades?
Which brings us to the purpose of obtaining objective measures of student learning. “What gets measured, gets done”—a statement that should guide educational policy.
How are we to learn the full impact of the pandemic’s effect on schools without authentic measures. Schools forced to use remote learning for most of this past year have opened the flood gates to almost total commercial control of what students are exposed to. Google and Zoom developers are the new teachers of our students. To what effect?
A Stanford research study has estimated that, on average, students have lost one-third of a year in reading and three-fourths of a year in math. How does that translate for New York State’s 700-plus highly diversified school districts. Schools with high minority student populations could lose twice or three times that estimate … and it’s possible that a major cause would be their inability to access or learn by remote learning. How would anyone know without objective measures?
An even more important reason for state testing is to identify practices schools implemented that produced more positive results that could be shared among like-minded schools. We may be faced with another major disruption in student learning in the near future – let’s learn as much as we can from this experience so we don’t make the same mistakes the next time around.
As a final note, it is not necessary to test all students since the 2021 test results would not be used to make decisions about each school’s performance.
Ronald Szczypkowski Ed.D.
Ryebrook