Letter: Giving state assessments is key to gaining insights

The new Commissioner of Education petitioned the Federal Department of Education for another year exemption to the requirement for annual testing. What’s wrong with this decision? First, almost everyone (except the teacher union) is in favor of all students returning to the classroom. If it’s safe for students to attend in-person learning, why wouldn’t it be safe for children to take a test for a few hours? Makes no sense.

Students are tested frequently by teachers, sometimes even daily. Can anyone really believe an additional few hours of testing can be detrimental to a student’s social and emotional well-being – hogwash!

What does “equitably and fairly administered” mean? Is the commissioner saying school administrators and teachers are not competent to administer tests that they have been giving for multiple decades?

Which brings us to the purpose of obtaining objective measures of student learning. “What gets measured, gets done”—a statement that should guide educational policy.