Letter: Giving right-wing media some sort of consideration

I voted in my 13th presidential election last month and I hope to never see anything like this again. The insane wailing has been beyond belief. Nonetheless, I want to give the right-wing media their due.

From Fox News to The Wall Street Journal, from Breitbart to QAnon, they have managed to inflame this country with the constant bombardment of their two-pronged message – what to be afraid of and who to blame for it. Sure, there are plenty of left-wing media loonies out there too, but they never seem to be anywhere near as prominent or organized.

Right-wing media has created a gigantic cult following and has convinced many of our citizens that Donald Trump is the Anointed One who can save them. They want to roll the country back to the Fifties – the Eighteen–Fifties. So now that Trump is (thankfully) on his way out, who will be the next authoritarian demigod?

I always used to laugh when thinking about Hillary Clinton’s vast right-wing conspiracy. I’m not laughing anymore.

John Lipani

Amherst