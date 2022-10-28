 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Given Zeldin’s actions, choosing Hochul is easy

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Lee Zeldin voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results, even though the integrity of the election was verified over sixty times.

That’s all I need to know.

I’m voting for Kathy Hochul.

Nancy Kaczmarek

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News