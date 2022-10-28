Letter: Given Zeldin’s actions, choosing Hochul is easy

Lee Zeldin voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results, even though the integrity of the election was verified over sixty times.
That’s all I need to know.
I’m voting for Kathy Hochul.
Nancy Kaczmarek
Buffalo
