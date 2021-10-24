Letter: Give Walton the chance to run the City of Buffalo

I live in Los Angeles. But I grew up in Buffalo and this is where I spend my summers. I love the city. Now the electoral campaign for mayor is about to finish. Normally I avoid politics and any sort of political news or related activity. I’m not proud of that but I would visit the dentist for some root canal before listening to a politician give a speech. But this election interests me. Why? Because it’s an old man desperate to hang on to a job he has already had for four terms versus a young woman at the beginning of her career. Sixty-three is maybe not that old but its close and why not demonstrate what might be called a generous spirit and concede to this woman and let her take a crack at the job. Forget the politics. Just give her a shot and either way, for good or bad, the city will survive and it will be interesting. We are always jabbering about women and giving them equality with men in the marketplace but somehow the walk never seems to quite measure up to the talk.