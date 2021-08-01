Letter: Give Walton the chance to prove herself as mayor

I was very disturbed about accusations of drug dealing at a home on Lemon Street that India Walton shared with her friend. There were no drugs found at the residence and no one was arrested. Walton stated that her friend stayed with her and she was trying to get him to change his life.

Walton won the primary election fair and square because of the hard work done by her and her team of volunteers while Mayor Byron Brown was somewhere in hibernation from the voters. The people have voiced their concerns loud and clear as to who they would like to represent them for the next four years and that person is India Walton.

I too voted for her because I believe this city desperately need a change in leadership and it starts at the top and I believe we should give Walton a chance. I dislike how people are trying to judge this young lady without giving her a fair chance. She made a few mistakes, but nobody is perfect. She is human just like all of us.

I’m voting for Walton in the general election over Brown and I strongly urge others to do the same.

David Simmons

Buffalo