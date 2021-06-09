Letter: Give Walton the chance to improve life in Buffalo

Is it time for a new mayor in Buffalo?

How long is too long to wait for a leader with bold vision and moral clarity, someone who won’t need 15 years to finally address the lead paint poisoning of our children in this city’s aging housing stock?

How much longer can we wait for answers to the lack of affordable housing, the deadly recalcitrance stymieing police reform and the myriad problems resulting from the poverty experienced by too many Buffalonians?

Time’s up for the current mayor, who’s had four terms in City Hall with little to show for it.

My vote in the June 22 primary will go to India Walton, whose bold vision and moral clarity, demonstrated in her community activism and work as a nurse in our hospitals and schools, as well as a stint as founding executive director of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, qualifies her as a serious candidate for mayor of Buffalo.

Our first woman mayor – dare I say, in the paternalistic political system that still rules here, that it is way past time for this.

Vote for India Walton for mayor, the change we need, because it is time.

Maria Scrivani

Buffalo