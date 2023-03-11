We’re all excited about having a new stadium, and follow the progress daily in The News. It’s interesting to read about the design progress, the pros and cons of its intended features, and the conferences and the discussions that will eventually result in a package that most agree to. We’ve seen several artists’ pictures/drawings of the new stadium building itself, (always changing, it seems) and the surrounding area on the west side of Abbott Road. What we haven’t seen, unless I’ve missed a lot, is – what will it look like on the east side of Abbott where the current stadium sits? Will the huge Bills field house stay? Or will it be torn down and also be removed? What will the parking area look like, and will that area be available for parking while the old stadium is being dismantled? How’s that going to work?