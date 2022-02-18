Letter: Give students more options to prevent future disruptions

The fights, both physical and verbal, at McKinley and other schools is a clear cut sign that our children are in a mental health crisis that commenced long before the pandemic. Yes, while some will not want to admit it, sometimes children’s maladaptive behavior is caused by poor parenting, so enough with the excuses. However, whether it is or it isn’t doesn’t matter. What matters is helping these children. I’m overjoyed to hear nonviolence community activists will be in McKinley High School. It’s an excellent first step. I have some other suggestions.
I’ve been saying for years that every single New York State public and charter primary school needs to do away with the industrial age style of learning and become Montessori schools. Teachers and teacher assistants in training need to learn the Montessori method. If we changed every pre-K through 8th-grade school into a Montessori school we would see children’s emotional, academic, and behavioral skills rapidly blossom. While some may laugh at my next few suggestions, I offer them both having worked with children, including those with severe behavioral difficulties, and being a certified holistic therapist.
Give high schoolers a lot more freedom in the order of how they choose their classrooms resulting in multi-age classrooms. Start each morning off doing in class chair yoga or meditations to calming music without words. Make the classrooms more like a home environment with lamps, plants, colored paint on the walls, a class pet and a couch in the back of each room. Allow the teachers to take the students outside to learn. Have students involved in deciding the month ahead what meals are served, providing a diversity of meals from around the world, and teach them all cooking skills. Have support animals and teach them basic vet tech skills. Finally, although many more examples could be given I extremely strongly recommend each child learn a martial art, especially ta chi or Qigong. As a martial artist myself, it is not about fighting or learning to fight.