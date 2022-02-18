Letter: Give students more options to prevent future disruptions

The fights, both physical and verbal, at McKinley and other schools is a clear cut sign that our children are in a mental health crisis that commenced long before the pandemic. Yes, while some will not want to admit it, sometimes children’s maladaptive behavior is caused by poor parenting, so enough with the excuses. However, whether it is or it isn’t doesn’t matter. What matters is helping these children. I’m overjoyed to hear nonviolence community activists will be in McKinley High School. It’s an excellent first step. I have some other suggestions.

I’ve been saying for years that every single New York State public and charter primary school needs to do away with the industrial age style of learning and become Montessori schools. Teachers and teacher assistants in training need to learn the Montessori method. If we changed every pre-K through 8th-grade school into a Montessori school we would see children’s emotional, academic, and behavioral skills rapidly blossom. While some may laugh at my next few suggestions, I offer them both having worked with children, including those with severe behavioral difficulties, and being a certified holistic therapist.