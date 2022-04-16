Letter: Give Pegulas credit for apparent audacity

I admire the Pegulas’ sport empire on their request that a new stadium to be totaled funded through public funds. If this is the case, then I propose the entire new stadium issue be placed on a special Erie County ballot and if we as taxpayers are paying we will decide all the details. First and foremost, let’s vote on the location. Either downtown or Orchard Park. Secondly, the capacity 60,000 or 72,000. Finally removable roof or open stadium. When will the taxpayers stand up to the threats and demands of billionaire owners? This county has already paid for a domed stadium that was never built. Let’s agree to a spartan removable roof stadium and let the Pegulas equip the stadium with all the bells and whistles. Maybe it’s time to drill another well.